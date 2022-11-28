Tech gift ideas for the family

Holiday shopping can become an extensive and complex task. Digital Lifestyle Expert, Mario Armstrong, joined Inside South Florida to share the hottest gifts of the season to help you decide before it’s too late.

“The award-winning Roku Streaming Stick 4k is the perfect gift for advent streamers,” says Armstrong. “You can take it with you anywhere. It has long range Wi-Fi and Dolby Vision, and it's two times faster.” Find this item at Roku.com

Buying a load of gifts can break the bank. Using PayPal Honey may help you save money on your purchases.

“It automatically searches for available coupons and applies the best ones at checkout. PayPal Honey also helps you find cashback deals on eligible products,” says Armstrong. “You can even add items to a watch list and get automatic notifications if the price drops.” For more information, visit Joinhoney.com

Turn your little ones into responsible, organized and more independent children with the Echo Show 5 Kids device.

“It is designed just for the kids. They can ask Alexa to play music and videos. The device can help with homework and make video calls to approved contacts,” says Armstrong. “Parents can set bedtimes, screen time limits, filter content and other parental controls.” Find this product at Amazon.com/echoshowkids

Give the gift that can span generations. Kodak Moments can help you memorialize family moments, experiences and events.

“You can use your pictures to make premium quality custom photo gifts. You can create personalized holiday cards, mugs and home décor,” says Armstrong. “Relive your favorite memories with photo ornaments to hang on the tree.” Find this item at Kodakmoments.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Roku, PayPal, Amazon, Kodak Moments and Nickelodeon.