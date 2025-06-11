Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

TECH GIFTS FOR DADS AND GRADS

TECH GIFTS FOR DADS AND GRADS
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Jennifer Jolley, Emmy Award-winning consumer Tech journalist, showcases innovative gift ideas for dads and grads this season. She highlights the Kodak Luma 500 mini projector, which transforms any space into a cinematic experience with its sharp full HD video, two-hour battery life, and built-in Google TV for streaming over 700,000 movies and shows—all for just under $700. Next, she presents the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, a unique multitasking laptop featuring two full-size OLED screens, a Bluetooth keyboard, stylus, and more, starting at around $2,000.

Jolley also introduces the Blink Video Doorbell that offers a complete view of visitors, works with Alexa, and boasts a battery life of up to two years, priced at under $70. For gamers, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD adds significant storage for PS5 and PC without losing old favorites. Additionally, she recommends the free app Glance AI, which enhances online shopping by allowing users to see outfits based on their own selfies, tailored to their body shape and skin tone. For more insights and updates, viewers can visit her website Techish.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com