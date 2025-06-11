TECH GIFTS FOR DADS AND GRADS

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Jennifer Jolley, Emmy Award-winning consumer Tech journalist, showcases innovative gift ideas for dads and grads this season. She highlights the Kodak Luma 500 mini projector, which transforms any space into a cinematic experience with its sharp full HD video, two-hour battery life, and built-in Google TV for streaming over 700,000 movies and shows—all for just under $700. Next, she presents the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, a unique multitasking laptop featuring two full-size OLED screens, a Bluetooth keyboard, stylus, and more, starting at around $2,000.