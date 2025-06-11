TECH GIFTS FOR DADS AND GRADS

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.
Jennifer Jolley, Emmy Award-winning consumer Tech journalist, showcases innovative gift ideas for dads and grads this season. She highlights the Kodak Luma 500 mini projector, which transforms any space into a cinematic experience with its sharp full HD video, two-hour battery life, and built-in Google TV for streaming over 700,000 movies and shows—all for just under $700. Next, she presents the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, a unique multitasking laptop featuring two full-size OLED screens, a Bluetooth keyboard, stylus, and more, starting at around $2,000.
Jolley also introduces the Blink Video Doorbell that offers a complete view of visitors, works with Alexa, and boasts a battery life of up to two years, priced at under $70. For gamers, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD adds significant storage for PS5 and PC without losing old favorites. Additionally, she recommends the free app Glance AI, which enhances online shopping by allowing users to see outfits based on their own selfies, tailored to their body shape and skin tone. For more insights and updates, viewers can visit her website Techish.com.