Tech gifts for everyone on your holiday list

If you’re still in search for the perfect gifts this holiday season, Tech Expert, Andrea Smith, joined Inside South Florida to share tech gifts for the entire family.

“Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ is a great tablet for getting work done. It has a super-fast processor,” says Smith. “Then when you're home, it's great for streaming videos or gaming on the gorgeous 12.4-inch immersive display.” Find these products at Samsung.com

For the little ones in your life, you may consider BYJU’s Learning, featuring Disney.

“Kids play alongside their favorite Disney characters,” says Smith. “It's a self-paced learning program for pre-K to third grade students. It helps build math, reading and other core skills.” Find this item at Walmart, Target and Amazon

The Epson ET-8550 Supertank Printer and the Powera's Wired Xbox Controller are great gifts for an entire family.

“The printer can print lab quality color photos, cards and everyday documents without you worrying about running out of ink,” says Smith. “Powera's Wired Controller for Xbox Series X and S is perfect for gamers of all ages or if you have smaller hands like I do.”

For more information, visit D6news.com/techforthewholefamily

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Samsung, Osmo, Epson and LucidSound.