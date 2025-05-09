Tech Gifts That Wow: Jennifer Jolly’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Guide

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Emmy-winning consumer tech journalist Jennifer Jolly returned to Inside South Florida to unveil her top picks for fun, functional, and affordable gifts that are sure to impress the moms in your life.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

First up: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Fan Edition). With its vibrant 10.9-inch display, this sleek tablet is ideal for moms who love streaming their favorite shows, staying connected on video calls, or relaxing with a good eBook. Plus, it’s packed with built-in tools like Circle to Search and handwriting assist, making it both stylish and practical. “Pretty but rugged,” Jolly quipped, “just like a lot of us moms, ready for anything.”

Kodak Step Slim Photo Printer

For those who treasure their memories, the Kodak Step Slim Instant Photo Printer—especially the limited-edition Barbie version—makes a delightful gift. Small enough to fit in your pocket, this Bluetooth-connected gadget prints sticky-backed photos straight from your phone with no ink, no mess, and no cables. “Perfect for all of us who love printing our precious photos off of our phones,” said Jolly. At under $80 on Amazon, it’s a steal. For more information, visit Kodak.com.

AstroAI L7 Tire Inflator and S8 Jump Starter

Next on her list of mom-approved must-haves: safety gear. The AstroAI L7 Tire Inflator and S8 Jump Starter make great gifts for the mom who’s always prepared—or could use a little extra backup. Compact yet powerful, these gadgets offer accurate pressure readings, quick inflation, and emergency jump-starting ability—all for under $40. Available now on Amazon.

Bird Buddy’s Smart Bird Feeders

For the mom who loves nature, Jolly recommended the Bird Buddy AI-Powered Smart Bird Feeder Pro, now available in solar versions and a smart hummingbird feeder. These high-tech feeders use a 2K HD camera and AI to identify and capture stunning images of backyard birds in real-time. “This transforms backyard bird watching into an interactive, educational, and entertaining experience,” Jolly said, noting it’s also up to 40% off for Mother’s Day. For more information, visit MyBirdBuddy.com.

Aura Aspen Digital Frame

And speaking of frame-worthy: the Aura Aspen Digital Photo Frame is as chic as it is smart. With a 12-inch HD anti-glare screen, automatic photo rotation, and unlimited uploads via the Aura app, this sleek device allows friends and family from around the globe to send photos directly to mom’s frame. “I have now one in literally every single room of my house,” Jolly admitted. For more information, visit AuraFrames.com.

