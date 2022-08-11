Tech must-haves for fall

Deciding what new app or device to purchase baffles many. Tech Expert and Influencer, Albert Lawrence, joined Inside South Florida to help you find the best tech to purchase and save money while doing it.

“I need you to visit Slickdeals.net. It allows you to tap into a community of millions, all working together to save,” says Lawrence. “That means that you can be confident that you are getting the best deal.”

Complement your busy lifestyle with a new notebook.

“Gateway has incredible and affordable computing devices that start from $129, including notebooks. They come in a variety of screen sizes and colors with 12 Gen Intel Core Processors and Windows 11,” says Lawrence. “It's powered by Intel Pentium. My favorite thing about the Chromebook is its 10-hour battery life.” Find these products at Walmart retailers and Walmart.com

If you’re interested in quickly creating graphics for free, Adobe Express has the creative solution for you.

“From science fair posters, social studies infographics, and flashcards, you can create just about anything. There are 1000s templates that are customized for education,” says Lawrence. “It gives teachers the ability to view and to moderate student projects that are in progress.”

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Slickdeals, Gateway and Adobe.