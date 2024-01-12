Watch Now
Tech Solving the World’s Biggest Climate Challenges at CES 2024

Posted at 6:10 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 18:10:12-05

Tech Expert, Albert Lawrence, joined Inside South Florida to give viewers a tour of one of the most amazing exhibits ever created at the international Consumer Electronics Show, which is known as the world’s largest tech show. CES provides a first look at the products that will impact our future. This year, a large focus at CES is on green technology that is currently, and will continue to, mitigate the effects of climate change. See real world examples of technologies that can be put into action today to create a more sustainable future.

“I’m standing right here at SK Wonderland exhibit, which is an amusement park that's powered by renewable energy and artificial intelligence,” says Lawrence. “The goal of the SK group is to inspire optimism, you know, to bring to life an interactive experience and to show how real-world tech from AI to green energy can be applied today to create a better and a brighter future.”

For more information, visit SK.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by A-1 Broadcasting.

