Ted Lange and Bernadette Stanis are coming to Pompano Beach with a new take on an old play

Television Icons Ted Lange and Bernadette Stanis are making their way to South Florida when they perform the play Willie and Esther at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Playing on March 26th at 7 pm and March 27th at 3 pm, the play follows two middle-aged African American lovers as they fantasize about robbing a bank. What ensues is a story full of humor, that will also keep you at the edge of your seat.

Lange and Stanis both gained notoriety for their respective roles in popular 1970s shows Love Boat and Good Times. Now, decades later, they bring their comedic backgrounds to a live audience as a warehouse worker scheming for his big break, and a beautician with nothing to lose. You won’t want to miss it.

For tickets to the show, visit PompanoBeachArts.org.

