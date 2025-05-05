Teeing Off for a Cause: South Florida Golf Tournament Raises Awareness for Lymphoma Research

Every five minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with lymphoma—the most common form of blood cancer. In an effort to turn that statistic into action, the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is taking to the greens with its annual South Florida Golf Tournament on May 5 at the La Gorce Country Club in Miami Beach.

Event honoree and committee member Walter Andrews joined Inside South Florida to share more about the event’s impact—and why it’s personal.

“And it's not just about the money,” said Andrews. “it's also important to have events like this to get the word out that there is this very serious cancer out there and that we need to have awareness of how to raise money, treat it, and educate people.”

A survivor himself, Andrew credits the Foundation’s more than $80 million in research investments for playing a role in the treatment that saved his life. “Spoiler alert: I'm here still. And I would not have been here but for the research that the Lymphoma Research Foundation did.”

The South Florida community has rallied in creative ways before—through wine tastings, bike rides, and other fundraisers—but last year’s golf tournament proved to be a standout success. Now in its second year, the event combines friendly competition with a vital cause.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to register, with the tournament teeing off at 11:30 AM after a 9:00 AM check-in. Beyond raising money, the day is about building community and educating others about the importance of early detection, treatment access, and continued research.

For those who can’t attend but still want to support, donations and information are available through the Lymphoma Research Foundation’s website, lymphoma.org/events.