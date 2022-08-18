Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres this summer on MTV

The newest installment of the Teen Mom franchise, Teem Mom: The Next Chapter, premieres on September 6th at 8pm ET/PT on MTV. For the first time, all the moms and their stories will be brought to the small screen. One of the stars of the show, Cheyenne Floyd, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans have to look forward to this season.

“I'm so excited for this season. We are finally all on one show,” says Floyd. “We've truly had to lean on each other this season. We've had to come together.”

Floyd talks about how the moms have been supporting each other through this time on the show.

“I feel like I can honestly call or text Kaitlyn at any time of the day and she will answer the phone. That goes for a lot of the moms,” says Floyd. “We do have a very long group chat with all of us in it, and it helps.”

She shares what she has learned about herself, becoming a young mother, and coming out on the other side of being a mom at such a young age.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought that life was going to be over. I just didn't know how to begin motherhood,” says Floyd. “Seeing myself now, I just love the strong woman that I have evolved to be. I love that becoming Ryder’s mom made me strong.”

