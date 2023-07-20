“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” returns for new season on MTV

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” Cast Members, Jade Cline and Leah Messer, joined Inside South Florida to share a sneak peak of what fans can look forward to this season.

“’I feel like so much has happened. It's crazy that we can pack this whole year of my life into a season,” says Cline. “It's mind blowing to me. It's been an amazing journey. It’s been a really big healing journey for me.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET on MTV.

