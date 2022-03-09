Telemedicine is the newest way to stay on top of your healthcare

Access to medical care is an issue for many older Americans unfamiliar with technology. Dr. Preeti Patheja, Senior Medical Director at WellMed, Part of Optum, told us how older adults can access the care they need. Better access to care is crucial for better health outcomes. It leads to earlier diagnosis and better treatment of medical conditions.

Dr. Patheja mentions that telemedicine has become extremely popular since the pandemic started and keeps patients safe from getting sick during a trip to the doctor’s office. However, older patients are more likely not to have the technological means to participate in a telemedicine visit.

WellMed makes it simple for patients to engage with their doctors. The new WellMed tablet connect program offers to deliver a sanitized tablet to our patient's homes, and all the patients need to do is hit the answer button on the tablet to enter a telemedicine appointment. In the case of patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or COPD, the tablet is left at the patient’s home. WellMed knows that those patients need to see their doctor more frequently to manage their conditions well.

If you do not have access to care, you should contact your primary care doctor to discuss your options; then, you can visit WellMedHealthcare.com to enroll in the program.