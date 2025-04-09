Tennis Without Limits: Shingo Kunieda and Dana Mathewson Redefine the Game

At the Miami Open, tennis fans got a front-row seat to something extraordinary—wheelchair tennis at its most elite level, starring two of the sport’s fiercest competitors: Shingo Kunieda and Dana Mathewson.

These athletes aren’t just dominating from their chairs—they’re rewriting the playbook on what it means to overcome adversity, chase dreams, and give back.

At just nine years old, Shingo Kunieda was diagnosed with spinal cord cancer. It didn’t stop him. Fast-forward, and he’s now a 50-time Grand Slam titleholder, widely regarded as one of the greatest wheelchair tennis players in history. Dana Mathewson’s journey began after being told she would never walk—or play sports—again. She didn’t buy that. Instead, she became the first American woman to win a wheelchair Grand Slam and has represented Team USA at three Paralympic Games.

“Setbacks make me grow,” Kunieda says with a smile.

While both are still at the top of their game, they’ve also turned their passion toward paying it forward. Mathewson and Kunieda now dedicate much of their time to coaching juniors and building the future of wheelchair tennis. Their goal? Empower the next generation to go even further than they have.

“It’s not just about hanging up your racket and being done,” Mathewson reflects. “You have to recognize those that follow you.”

The growth of wheelchair tennis is undeniable—now a fixture at all four Grand Slams—and athletes like Dana and Shingo are making sure it's seen as more than just a side show.

“Once you see it, you're hooked,” says Mathewson. “The more people we can get in those seats, the better.”

Their message is clear: they don’t want to be admired for doing the impossible—they want to show the world it’s possible.

“Never give up. If you want to do something, try it,” says Kunieda. “Just because someone tells you you can't do something, try to prove them wrong before you believe that that's the truth,” adds Mathewson.

From world titles to mentorship, from fight to finesse—Shingo Kunieda and Dana Mathewson are proving that resilience isn’t just part of the game… it is the game. And they’re inviting the world to watch—and play—right alongside them.