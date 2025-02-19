Terry Rozier III Shines at Miami Charity Gala, Emphasizes Giving Back to Youth

Miami Heat star Terry Rozier III swapped his game-day tunnel fits for a red carpet look at a local charity gala, where he spoke about the importance of giving back to the community. Known for his on-court intensity, Rozier embraced a different side of himself at the event, attending his first-ever gala in Miami.

“I know I got a lot of kids that look up to me,” Rozier shared with Inside South Florida. “Just to be here, to be a blessing, and to see everything—this is my first gala here, so I’m just ready to experience it all and see how this stuff works.”

Miami Heat forward, Keshad Johnson, also expressed his desire to continue connecting with Miami’s youth, hoping to inspire them beyond the basketball court. “I want to show them that we’re human beings too,” he said. “That there’s a way to be successful outside of just being basketball players.”

The event wasn’t just about serious conversations, though. Johnson joined in on a lighthearted game of We Listen and We Don’t Judge – Fashion Edition, revealing a fashion faux pas from his younger years. “When I was in middle school, I always wore basketball shorts under my jeans,” he admitted, laughing along with other attendees as they shared their own past fashion choices.

As the night wrapped up, Rozier reflected on the impact of events like these, emphasizing their role in giving back and sparking change. “It’s about giving back, inspiring, and making a change in the world.”

The gala, a celebration of community and philanthropy, brought together athletes, influencers, and supporters to champion a good cause, proving that style, sports, and social impact can all share the same stage.

For more information, visit NBA.com/Heat.