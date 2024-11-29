Watch Now
Thanksgiving Conversations: Ending Debates and Sharing Gratitude

This Thanksgiving, it's all about friends, family, comfort food, and... lively debates! We hit the streets to settle some of the biggest Thanksgiving questions: Who’s invited to Thanksgiving dinner? How long should you keep those leftovers? Stuffing or dressing?

Watch the full video to join the fun and see what everyone’s thankful for this year. Trust us, you won’t want to miss the hilarious and heartfelt responses.

This Thanksgiving, whether you're Team Stuffing or Team Dressing, hosting Lady Gaga or your pup, the key is gratitude—and maybe a little extra gravy. Happy Thanksgiving!

