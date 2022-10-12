“That Girl Lay Lay” returns on Nickelodeon this fall

“Nickelodeon’s That Girl Lay Lay” has returned. Star of the show, Alaya High, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans have to look forward to on season two and what’s next for the actress.

“We're actually on season two of That Girl Lay Lay,” says High. “It features more music and more magical powers as Lay Lay experiences everything that comes with being a real teenager with her best friend Sadie.”

Besides being an actress and musician, she aspires to become an entrepreneur.

“I do want to open some businesses. I want to open a beauty salon with a daycare inside. I want to open some boys and girls club,” says High. “My brain just constantly keeps going. I might want to open a zoo tomorrow.”

“Nickelodeon’s That Girl Lay Lay” is airs Thursdays at 7pm EST.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PremiereTV.