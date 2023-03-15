The 10th Annual Rhythms of Africa coming in April

Miramar’s Mayor, Wayne Messam, and Reggae Ambassador, Willie Stewart, joined Inside South Florida to share exciting news about the 10th annual Rhythms of Africa event.
“This year Everglades high school students will be performing percussion instruments live with amazing artists,” says Messam.
The event offers a wide array of music genres for its attendees.
“There’s Soca, Brazilian, Ballad, Pop and R&B music,” says Stewart. “It’s a family occasion.”
For more information, visit MiramarFl.Gov
This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by City of Miramar.