Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The 10th Annual Rhythms of Africa coming in April

Posted at 7:47 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 19:47:43-04

Miramar’s Mayor, Wayne Messam, and Reggae Ambassador, Willie Stewart, joined Inside South Florida to share exciting news about the 10th annual Rhythms of Africa event.

“This year Everglades high school students will be performing percussion instruments live with amazing artists,” says Messam.

The event offers a wide array of music genres for its attendees.

“There’s Soca, Brazilian, Ballad, Pop and R&B music,” says Stewart. “It’s a family occasion.”

For more information, visit MiramarFl.Gov

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by City of Miramar.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com