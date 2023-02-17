Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The 13th Annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer is February 25th

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 18:30:54-05

The 13th Annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer fundraiser is February 25th. Dolphins Challenge Cancer’s Executive Director, Javier Sanchez, joined Inside South Florida to share what the “One Team One Fight” motto describes.

“The great Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich kicked us off. He was struggling with bile duct cancer at the time,” says Sanchez. “We said let's find our local cancer center where he's getting treatment. That's when we started this partnership with Sylvester.”

The motto, "One Team One Fight," describes the organization’s mission.

“We all know somebody that has been impacted by cancer. This is why we do it,” says Sanchez. “We're coming together in one collective effort for one fight.”

For more information, visit DolphinsChallengeCancer.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com