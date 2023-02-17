The 13th Annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer is February 25th

The 13th Annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer fundraiser is February 25th. Dolphins Challenge Cancer’s Executive Director, Javier Sanchez, joined Inside South Florida to share what the “One Team One Fight” motto describes.

“The great Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich kicked us off. He was struggling with bile duct cancer at the time,” says Sanchez. “We said let's find our local cancer center where he's getting treatment. That's when we started this partnership with Sylvester.”

The motto, "One Team One Fight," describes the organization’s mission.

“We all know somebody that has been impacted by cancer. This is why we do it,” says Sanchez. “We're coming together in one collective effort for one fight.”

For more information, visit DolphinsChallengeCancer.com