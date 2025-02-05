The 2025 Fair Forecast: Retail Trends That Bring Joy to Shoppers and Small Businesses

Watch Now
Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Faire. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Retail in 2025 is all about finding joy—both for consumers and small business owners. Meaghan Murphy, author of “Your Fully Charged Life”, joined Inside South Florida to discuss Faire, a global online wholesale marketplace that connects retailers with unique brands. As small businesses look for ways to stock their shelves with one-of-a-kind merchandise, the Faire Forecast for 2025 reveals key trends shaping shopping habits this year.

The 2025 Faire Forecast analyzed search data from 100,000 retailers and brands, providing a glimpse into what consumers are searching for. The results showed that shoppers are looking for products that spark happiness, nostalgia, and adventure, which is reflected in these four key trends:

  1. Intentional Detours – A wanderlust-inspired trend featuring travel-related and memory-capturing products. Searches for Polaroids and Zero Waste disposable cameras have surged, showing that people want to cherish their adventures in unique ways.
  2. Victorian Noir – A resurgence of rich textures, antique-inspired designs, and vintage luxury. Searches for velvet have skyrocketed by 71%, proving that consumers want elegance with a moody twist.
  3. Neutral Good – A movement toward sustainable, planet-friendly products. Items that are organic, natural, or eco-conscious are in high demand, as shoppers prioritize environmentally responsible choices.
  4. Everyday Hope Core – A nostalgic return to childhood aesthetics, but with better taste. Whether it’s childhood bedroom vibes or vintage-inspired decor, nostalgic shopping is a feel-good trend dominating 2025.

Retailers looking to infuse joy and discovery into their customers’ shopping experience should focus on unique treasures that shoppers can’t find in big-box stores. Murphy advises small business owners to listen to their customers, create an element of surprise, and offer products that make shoppers say, “Yay, I found it!” Shopping locally also strengthens the community and supports small businesses—making every purchase a win-win.
For more information and to explore wholesale opportunities, visitfaire.com.

