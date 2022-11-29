The 21st annual Light Up Downtown benefits the children of the Jack & Jill center

Fort Lauderdale is so bright this holiday season and the 21st annual Stiles lineup Downtown event will illuminate the iconic Christmas tree on the plaza of Las Olas this Tuesday, November 29.

The event raises awareness and funds to the Jack and Jill Center in Fort Lauderdale. Their mission is to help and improve the lives of children and their families through a variety of initiatives put by the organization.

"By participating in Light Up downtown we are bringing awareness to and generating funds for Jack and Jill center. We've been in Fort Lauderdale for the last 80 years serving children through education, early education, elementary education, also with our family support programs," says Heather Siskind, CEO of Jack and Jill Center.

From 6 to 8pm. Guests can gather around the famous Christmas tree on Las Olas. And enjoy a night of joy and leisure.

"So we'll be celebrating our 21st flight of downtown. We do that by lighting a 30 foot Christmas tree. We'll have light bites, we'll have drinks, we'll have live entertainment. It's a very fun festive evening for everyone," says Siskind.

Throughout the 21 years, the event has raised over $2 Million.

If you want to know more information. head on over to jackandjillcenter.org