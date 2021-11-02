Watch
The 36 annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival is the biggest one yet

Posted at 3:19 PM, Nov 02, 2021
The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, or FLIFF, will showcase about 200 films from around the world starting this week. From November 4 through the 21 film enthusiasts can enjoy the most diverse festival to date.

There's also a new location, The Gateway Cinema which will act as the headquarters for the festival. The event will expand to two other venues, Savor Cinema and Cinema Paradiso. There are also more visiting filmmakers from around the world than ever before.

During the festival, you can enjoy a variety of genres, including shorts. Some of them, of course, are topical, discussing issues like COVID-19.

Find the movies you want to see at https://fliff.com/

