The 39th Annual Miami Film Festival is underway and we preview the hottest movies to look out for

The 39th annual Miami Film Festival is underway and Jaie Laplante, Executive Director and Co-Director of prgramming for the Miami Film Festival stops by the show to highlight some of the films you cannot miss at this year's festival.

"It's been two years really since we've all been together in this film festival format that's going to be new and this year we are bringing back our parties. We weren't able to have parties in 2021 but, parties are as important in Miami as the movies are,so that's always great," says Laplante.

This year, 18 made-in-Miami films will premiere during the festival. Some of the movies you will want to watch are "Borrowed" and "South Beach Shark Club".

Another movie making a splash is Emilio Estefan's "A Change of Heart". The movie is getting a relaunch and will have a screening during the festival.

