Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The 40th MTV Video Music Awards airs tonight

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 18:30:02-04

MTV News Correspondent, Dometi Pongo, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans can expect at this year MTV Music Video Awards.

“We're honoring Diddy as the global icon, and why I'm so excited about this is because he's performing live. Then, Shakira is winning the Video Vanguard Award, which is going to be a big one, as well,” says Pongo. “Nicki Minaj is performing her new single. GloRilla is among the presenters, as well as Ice Spice and, one of my favorite upstarts, Coco Jones.”

The MTV Music Video Awards airs on MTV and Paramount+ at 8:00pm ET.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com