The 40th MTV Video Music Awards airs tonight

MTV News Correspondent, Dometi Pongo, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans can expect at this year MTV Music Video Awards.

“We're honoring Diddy as the global icon, and why I'm so excited about this is because he's performing live. Then, Shakira is winning the Video Vanguard Award, which is going to be a big one, as well,” says Pongo. “Nicki Minaj is performing her new single. GloRilla is among the presenters, as well as Ice Spice and, one of my favorite upstarts, Coco Jones.”

The MTV Music Video Awards airs on MTV and Paramount+ at 8:00pm ET.