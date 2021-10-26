The 4400 has been reimagined and rebooted for The CW

The 4400 premiering tonight on the CW is a reimagination of the classic show, centered around the sudden disappearance of 4400 people and their sudden reappearance in a world that has vastly changed close to twenty years later. Two of the stars of the show, Brittany Adebumola, and Joseph David-Jones gave us a sneak peek of what's to come on the season.

Joseph, who plays Jharrel Mateo, was a fan of the original show and always thought about its cliffhanger ending. Now as one of the stars, he's happy to be carrying on the story. His character brings a new perspective to the situation regarding the 4400, since he's still looking for his brother who went missing.

Brittany plays Shanice, a lawyer from the year 2005 who's a wife and new mom. When Shanice wakes up in the present day, she finds her now 16-year-old daughter and husband have moved on.

"She is fighting to reconnect with her family while also fighting for the 4400 to set them, sort of free, and humanize them in the eyes of the government," she says.

You can watch The 4400 on The CW, Monday nights.