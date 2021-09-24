The 90s are back at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Time to break out those oversized jeans, tube tops, and body glitter because the 90s are back this weekend. The Fontainebleau Miami Beach is hosting a 90s pool party and concert with members of NSYNC and The Backstreet Boys.

For one day only AJ McClean of The Backstreet Boys, and Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC will perform their greatest hits at LIV. Don't expect any rivalry there, it's all love between the boys.

Joey and Chris hang out regularly, but it's been a while due to COVID. Chris says he's super excited to hang out and get back on stage with Joey. AJ is also pumped to meet up with the members of NSYNC, but he wants to do something on a little bit of a bigger scale.

"Now being able to share the same stage, even though it's not on the level that we've talked about where it's actually Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, still hoping for that to happen, I know fans are as well, this is the next best thing," says AJ.

Imagine Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and The Spice Girls, on one stadium tour. That's the goal for AJ, and he thinks it could be the biggest thing since sliced bread. However, Joey says it takes an army to put together something like that.

Mega-tour or not, you can catch a great set on Saturday at the Fontainebleau with a special DJ set by 90s heartthrob Ryan Cabrera. Get your tickets here https://www.fontainebleau.com/90sparty