Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The accident attorneys for you

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:00 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 10:00:18-05

Looking for the right legal representation can be a long and rigorous process. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Demesmin and Dover Law Firm are here to take the frustration out of that search and help you with everything you need.

The accident attorneys work with personal injury cases. If you've been injured in a slip and fall, car accident, or even medical malpractice, you can get help from this great legal team.

There are three main offices in the state, so no matter where you are, you can get the help you need. Their slogan "we care more," is truly a testament to how they take the time and care with each and every client who walks through their door.

You can learn more and reach out to the team at YourAccidentAttorneys.com or call at 866-954-MORE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors