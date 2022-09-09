Watch Now
Inside South Florida

The American Optometric Association finds screen time impacts vision

Screen time can have negative effects on your vision. Dr. Jason Compton, American Optometric Association Member and Gamer, joined Inside South Florida to share how to lessen the effects of prolonged time using your devices.

“Prolonged screen time is linked to digital eyestrain or computer vision syndrome,” says Compton. “It is a group of symptoms that are specific to forced time at a very close distance including dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, watery eyes and teary eyes.”

The American Optometric Association and the gaming industry have partnered to help the public develop healthier habits.

“We're educating them on proper habits,” says Compton. “We are encouraging people to have an in-person comprehensive eye exam with an optometrist on an annual basis.”

For more information, visit AOA.org/EyeDeserveMore

