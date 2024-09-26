The Ann Storck Center Opens Its Brand New Adult Day Training Facility In Fort Lauderdale

The Ann Storck Center, a Fort Lauderdale-based nonprofit, has reopened its adult day training program facility after a $1.5 million renovation. The new space, which accommodates 70 participants, includes technology upgrades and expanded services. The center aims to enrich the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through social interaction, skill development, community engagement and classes.

The grand opening was celebrated with community members and the Fort Lauderdale mayor and highlighted the organization's commitment to helping people with disabilities achieve their goals and dreams.

“It's been a long journey, over four years, for us to get to this magnificent place where we're opening our doors and helping adults and children with developmental disabilities reach their goals, reach their dreams and create a world where they can achieve anything,” says CEO of the Ann Storck Center, Pat Murphy.

