The art of Banksy is coming to South Florida

His work has been admired by millions of people, but no one has actually seen him. Banksy is an elusive international star and now his art is coming to South Florida in a new exhibit at Ice Palace Studios.

This exhibit has traveled from Europe to Australia, with over 1.2 million visitors around the world. The Art of Banksy shows more than 160 of the artist's works in varying mediums, including photos, sculptures, installations, and more. Some pieces were carefully reproduced using his stencil technique especially for this exhibit. Visitors will also get to watch a documentary that provides insight into his life and artwork.

