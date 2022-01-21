Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The art of Banksy is coming to South Florida

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 10:43:36-05

His work has been admired by millions of people, but no one has actually seen him. Banksy is an elusive international star and now his art is coming to South Florida in a new exhibit at Ice Palace Studios.

This exhibit has traveled from Europe to Australia, with over 1.2 million visitors around the world. The Art of Banksy shows more than 160 of the artist's works in varying mediums, including photos, sculptures, installations, and more. Some pieces were carefully reproduced using his stencil technique especially for this exhibit. Visitors will also get to watch a documentary that provides insight into his life and artwork.

To plan your visit to the Art of Banksy, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors