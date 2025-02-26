The Art of Wine Pairing: A Guide to Finding the Perfect Match

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Beronia. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Choosing the right wine to pair with a meal can feel overwhelming, but Inside South Florida sat down with Alejandro Lopez of Beronia Wines to simplify the process. Lopez, a winemaker from Rioja, Spain, shared insights into classic Spanish wines and how to perfectly pair them with different foods.

Beronia Wines has been a staple in the Rioja wine region since 1973, founded by a group of friends passionate about food and fine wines. Lopez brought three unique wines to discuss: Beronia Reserva 2020, Beronia Gran Reserva, and Vareia Beronia, a modern wine made from a single vineyard with only 4,000 bottles produced. Each wine is crafted with sustainability in mind, as Beronia prides itself on being the most sustainable winery in the world due to its eco-friendly design and production methods.

When it comes to pairing wine with food, Lopez emphasized that Spanish wines are designed to be enjoyed with gastronomy in mind. A Reserva wine pairs beautifully with Jamon Ibérico, as the combination enhances both the flavors of the wine and the cured meat. For heavier dishes like steak, Lopez recommends a denser, full-bodied wine to complement the richness of the meat. Cheese and wine are a perfect match, and Manchego cheese pairs exceptionally well with Vareia Beronia, elevating the taste of both.

Lopez also highlighted the tradition and innovation behind Beronia Wines. While maintaining classic winemaking methods, the winery continues to innovate with sustainability at its core. This balance allows wine lovers to experience authentic Spanish flavors while supporting eco-conscious production.

For those interested in trying Beronia Wines, bottles can be found at fine liquor stores around Miami, including Total Wine. Whether enjoying a glass with a meal or savoring it on its own, these wines bring a taste of Spain to every sip.