The Balfour hotel launches a new fitness program for world mental health day

The Balfour hotel on Miami Beach is known for being a relaxing oasis in the middle of a busy south beach. For world mental health day the hotel is opening a new fitness program that workouts out your body and your mind.

The modern hotel has a Spanish twist with a beautiful courtyard where the fitness classes will be held. The tranquil atmosphere allows for a relaxing experience while doing a high-energy workout with LeBounce.

Kendall Roach, founder and instructor of LeBounce, brought the fitness class to Miami from New York after realizing there was nothing similar to it down here. You'll bounce on a trampoline with a dance-like vibe while following the beat of the music.

"It's a moment in your day where you can literally just be present and not have to worry about all the stress...it allows you the opportunity to let it all go and enjoy a moment to yourself," he says.

Classes range from beginner to pro, and you can learn more about them here and plan your visit to the Balfour here

