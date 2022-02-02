The basics behind applying for a mortgage

Buying a home means applying for a mortgage, but where should you start? WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, broker Patty Da Silva and realtor Chris Green, the husband and wife team at Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties, broke down the process and explained the rules of the game.

Patty says one of the key rules is to keep your job, or at least stay in the same profession and salary level while applying for a mortgage. Applicants should also avoid buying things like cars or boats during the process, which can be very quick.

Ask the lender for advice as well since the process can be tedious. They only have one opportunity to vet you for the loan you're applying for, so make sure everything is up to date and organized for a smooth process.

Watch out for mystery deposits and changing money between accounts, because this can delay the process since all of this has to be explained. Being proactive and keeping cool is the best way to make sure the process goes on without any surprises or delays.

For more information, you can head to PattyDaSilva.com

