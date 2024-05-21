The Beauty Initiative: Bringing Dignity and Hygiene to South Florida

Inside South Florida recently welcomed Ashley Eubanks, the inspiring founder of The Beauty Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hygiene products and services to those in need. Since its inception in 2016, The Beauty Initiative has made significant strides in addressing hygiene insecurity and period poverty within the community.

Ashley shared the emotional story that led to the creation of The Beauty Initiative. "I started giving back my love for cosmetology. But after seeing a woman that was panhandling with blood-stained clothes, it changed my life," she recounted. This moment spurred her to develop initiatives that serve the community, focusing on providing essential hygiene products to those in need.

The Beauty Initiative is set to launch two exciting new projects. One of the most anticipated is the "Dignity Delivered" program, which will provide hygiene products to the community via a mobile trailer. "It's like an ice cream truck on wheels, but [with] hygiene products," Ashley explained. This trailer will visit residential areas, outreach events, schools, and churches, ensuring that everyone has access to basic hygiene necessities.

Ashley emphasized the importance of addressing hygiene insecurity, sharing a heartbreaking story about a student who had to share a toothbrush with siblings. "Children shouldn't have to share hygienic items [or] go without period products," she said. The Beauty Initiative's inaugural program, "Help Her, Period," tackles period poverty by providing menstrual products to those who cannot afford them.

The Beauty Initiative is also partnering with local libraries to provide period products. "We're challenging libraries to go beyond the bookshelves," Ashley noted. By offering hygiene products at library desks and bathrooms, they aim to support homeless individuals and students who frequent these public spaces.

Ashley recounted another impactful story about a student who bled through her clothes because the school lacked access to period products. This led to the "Stock the Clinic" initiative, which has provided over 100,000 period products to Broward schools. "Next, we're going with the 'Period Miami Menstrual Market'," she added, highlighting the expansion of their efforts.

Ashley encouraged the community to become "hygiene heroes" by participating in various ways:



Packing Parties: These events are described as "parties with a purpose," featuring live music, DJs, food, and dance contests, all while packing hygiene products.

Corporate Sponsorships: Companies can sponsor or host hygiene packing parties.

Companies can sponsor or host hygiene packing parties. Monetary and In-Kind Donations: Donations are always welcome to support their mission.

For more information, visit The Beauty Initiative's website at beautyinitiativeinc.com.