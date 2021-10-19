Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The benefits of a propane generator

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 16:36:24-04

Every year, extreme weather leaves millions without electricity for extended periods. Homes on the electric grid experienced 1.33 billion outage hours last year. Here with a solution is, DIY expert and HGTV star, Anthony Carrino, who is teaming up with the Propane Education and Research Council to find a solution.

Propane can keep your home running with a backup generator. The generator even has a special switch to automatically turn within about 5 seconds of losing power. It's all run by propane that's stored on your property as well.

No matter what size your home is, you can get a propane-powered generator. The cost will vary depending on how large of a generator you need. You can click here to get an estimate of the right size generator you'll need for your home, and to learn more about the benefits of propane generators.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors