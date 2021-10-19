The benefits of a propane generator

Every year, extreme weather leaves millions without electricity for extended periods. Homes on the electric grid experienced 1.33 billion outage hours last year. Here with a solution is, DIY expert and HGTV star, Anthony Carrino, who is teaming up with the Propane Education and Research Council to find a solution.

Propane can keep your home running with a backup generator. The generator even has a special switch to automatically turn within about 5 seconds of losing power. It's all run by propane that's stored on your property as well.

No matter what size your home is, you can get a propane-powered generator. The cost will vary depending on how large of a generator you need. You can click here to get an estimate of the right size generator you'll need for your home, and to learn more about the benefits of propane generators.