The Benefits of Annual Termite Inspections with Quality Termite and Pest Control

Posted at 12:35 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 12:35:05-05

Quality Termite and Pest Control President and CEO, Jenny Chapter, joined Inside South Florida to share why Quality Pest Control stands out as a premier pest control company, dedicated to delivering high quality services to the residents of South Florida.

“When it comes to termites, we do have our seasons where everything is blooming, breeding and swarming,” says Chapter. “And it's very important to have the home inspected annually. We do perform free termite inspections. There's no reason not to have the home inspected, you give us a call, we'll come out, we inspect from A to Z, all the way throughout the inside the attic space under the house. If you've got a crawlspace exterior, we're looking everywhere for termites.”

For more information, visit QualityPestInc.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Quality Termite and Pest Control.

