The benefits of mental health policy in the workplace

Mental health can impact job performance and productivity. WSFL-TV’s Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center’s CEO, George Mavrookas, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of employers providing allowances for mental health days.

“When you're missing time at work, you can be viewed as not dependable or accountable,” says Mavrookas. “The workplace becomes a little bit of a tight place.”

Mavrookas says employers should take care of their employees first.

“The ability to take the day is almost as empowering to the employee as the employer,” says Mavrookas. “When I allow the person the grace to take that day, they feel safe.”

For more information, visit AgapeTC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center.