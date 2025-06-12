The Benefits of Probiotics with Yakult USA

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yakult USA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

In this segment of "Inside South Florida," Yakult USA’s Branch Manager, Rudy Lara discusses the growing popularity of probiotics and their diverse presence in products like drinks and yogurts. He highlights the history of Yogurt Cult, a probiotic brand founded in Japan in 1935 by microbiologist Dr. Minoru Shirota. The brand emphasizes that a healthy intestinal tract contributes to longevity.

Rudy explains that Yogurt Cult products stand out due to their billions of live and active probiotic cultures, specifically the L. paracasei strain named after Dr. Shirota. The brand has a strong research backing and an international footprint, with research centers in Japan and Belgium. In the U.S., Yogurt Cult operates a factory in California that supplies both the U.S. and Canada.

For consumption, Rudy recommends drinking one to two small bottles daily, which can be enjoyed at any time during or after meals. The drink has a fresh citrus flavor, and Rudy and the host take a moment to taste it, commenting on its pleasant creamy texture.

Yogurt Cult can be found at local stores like Publix, Walmart, and Target, particularly in the yogurt aisle. To locate a store nearby, consumers can use the brand's store locator tool. For more information, visit yakultusa.com.