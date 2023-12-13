The Best and Trendiest Gifts of 2023

Lifestyle Expert, Jon Salas, joined Inside South Florida to showcase the hottest gift trends of 2023, kicking off with the introduction of PerfectDraft, a beer-dispensing device crafted to deliver the coldest draft beer right in the comfort of your home.

“This is for the beer aficionado in your family, whoever likes beer; this is the way to go,” says Salas. “So essentially, what this does is you can control it with your phone. That way, if you want a perfect cold beer, well, you can set it up, and it'll be waiting for you.” For more information, visit PerfectDraft.com

Anyone who owns a Dyson product can affirm their durability and longevity. Salas introduced us to the impressive power capabilities of the Dyson Airwrap, making it the ideal gift for hair and beauty enthusiasts in your life.

“The air wrap is essentially like a curler, it's like a wand,” says Salas. “So, the air wrap, what you do is you pull up the wand and then you press a button, and it'll start curling it, and then boom, it's like you went to the beauty salon. But you can do it at home. And they are made to last.” For more information, visit Dyson.com

If you're still searching for a personalized gift, Walgreens' custom puzzles have you covered. These puzzles transform their favorite images and phrases into a fun and interactive game.

"If it is the 24th and you are going to grandma's house and you don't have the gift, this is going to save you,” says Salas. “And you know what I love about it? It's a customizable gift. It's personable. So, you can upload your photo up to Walgreens.com and then choose which store you want to go pick it up.” For more information, visit Walgreens.com

