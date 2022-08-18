Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The best back-to-school tech for kids with Tech Life Expert, Jennifer Jolly

Posted at 3:52 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 15:52:01-04

High School is back in session and Tech Life Expert, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to help you find the latest hidden gems.

“This VAIO FE 14.1” FE Series Notebook comes with 12th Generation Intel Core Processor, Windows 11, Thx Spatial Audio, front facing camera with a privacy shutter, fingerprint scanner and precision touchpad,” says Jolly. Find this item at Walmart.com or Sam's Club.com

For smartphones, the best one on the market right now is the OnePlus 10Pro.

“This is a top contender for best handset of the year because the camera package is amazing,” says Jolly. “The three cameras on the back and its color solution allows for more clarity, color range and vivid pop right off the screen shots.” Find this item at OnePlus.com

It's really important that kids have access to safe maximum volume levels, which is why the LeapPods Max over ear headphones are a great choice.

“They're great for playing music, podcasts and audiobooks via Bluetooth,” says Jolly. “They're also a top pick because they come preloaded with hours of activities to help keep young minds engaged and entertained.” Find this product at Leapfrog.com

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Techish.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors