The best beer pairings for your festive holiday parties

Creating the perfect holiday menu can be confusing. Dogfish Head Founder and Brewer, Sam Calagione, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to enhance your menus and put smiles on your guests’ faces.

“Dogfish Head designed the perfect partner to pair with sharp cheddar cheese called Perfect Pair. We actually designed another variety pack,” says Calagione. “It has four different beers to pair with a different cheese style.”

Gifting a beer lover with a new ale is a favor that would be well received and greatly appreciated.

“We make a ton of beer that only come out in the winter. Our beautiful collaboration with Rodenbach Brewery, the most famous sour brewery in Belgium, is called Crimson Cru,” says Calagione. “It's made with orange peel and a little bit of sumac. It’s bright and citrusy. We also have the Wake Up World Wide Stout. It's a cold brewed coffee with organic maple syrup.”

