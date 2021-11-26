The best Cyber Monday deals in beauty and wellness

Cyber Monday has all the savings of Black Friday with the benefit of never having to leave your home. Lifestyle Expert and esthetician Elena Duque has some of the best online deals you won't want to miss.

Olay's NEW Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer. It brightens dull skin instantly, corrects the look of uneven tone and texture without clogging pores, 24-hour moisture, it’s proven to hydrate better than a $400 cream! Plus, it includes dermatologist-recommended ingredients vitamin C, vitamin B3 (niacinamide), and AHA lactic acid. Olay has one of the best Cyber Monday Deals out there and they are calling it “Twice as Iconic Twice As Bright.” That’s because not only will you get skin care products from the cult classic brand, but if you spend $150 you will also get a FREE Juicy Couture tracksuit. This tracksuit was custom-made exclusively for Olay, so you can’t get it anywhere else. Available on Olay.com, or check out your local retailer for curbside pickup.

ChildLife provides premium natural supplements using only high-quality ingredients that are Allergy-free, gluten-free, and GMO-free supplements. They never use artificial colors, sweeteners, flavors, or fillers. The ChildLife Essentials Immune Support Bundle - First Defense, Vitamin C, and Echinacea, are a great addition to your child's daily routine. Also available is the ChildLife Essentials Organic Baby Bundle, which comes with Vitamin D3 Natural Berry Liquid, Vitamin K2 Natural Berry Liquid, Gripe Water - USDA Certified Organic, Natural Relief - for Babies & Infants.

The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket detoxes the body, delivers fresh nutrients to muscles, and boosts metabolic rate. Infrared also triggers your brain's happiness chemicals. You are left feeling euphoric and rejuvenated. Improves skin & circulation. Relax for up to 45 minutes, you can travel with it or use it at home. Use code INSIDE20 for viewers discount

There is also the HigherDose Infrared PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) mat. It calms the central nervous system, scientifically proven to improve chronic pain conditions, lessen inflammation, and improve immune response. The mat contains 20lbs of crystals, that when heated produce negative ions which are like antioxidants in the air. Use it before a workout, before going to sleep, while watching tv, or while meditating. Use the code INSIDE20 for viewers discount.

