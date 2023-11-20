Watch Now
The Best Festive Cocktails and Mocktails for the Holiday Season

Posted at 10:38 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 10:38:34-05

Lifestyle Expert, Krista Torres, joined Inside South Florida to share festive cocktail and mocktail suggestions featuring Simply OJ, ensuring guaranteed success at any holiday party.

“I like to make my holiday cheer simple with these two fabulous recipes,” says Torres. “The first is Simply Orange Moscow Mule. With only four ingredients, I can mix it up in minutes. And for a little more festive flair my go to is the Simply Orange Tranquillo. You can enjoy both beverages as mocktails or at a celebratory mixer for an elevated cocktail.”

For more information, visit DrinkSimplyBeverages.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Simply.

