Holiday gifts you can still get delivered in time

It’s not too late to snag the hottest gifts. Here with the hottest buys in beauty and fashion is beauty and style writer, Emily L. Foley.

Caldrea is an unconventional homecare and fragrance brand. The brand has a variety of scents in candles, linen and room sprays, countertop sprays, and more. Your home will smell great and fresh!

Give the gift of comfort with Lands' End. From the iconic needlepoint stockings to slippers, you can personalize any gift to make it that much more special. Remember, the last day to order to ensure gifts arrive on time is December 15!

Feel glamorous with the KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm. This product broke the internet after going viral and is finally back in stock. This foundation comes in 40 shades and provides full coverage for all the makeup gurus you know.

Tech gifts are always in demand. For the PC gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with Razer. This company is makes everything and anything you could want to up your gaming, including keyboards in different sizes. The sleek designs will keep your gaming space looking great while you level up!