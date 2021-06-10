The best gifts for dad on Father's Day

Father's day is quickly approaching and if you don't want to be part of the last-minute shoppers, we're here to help. Here with some great gifts for the special men in your life is entertainment and lifestyle expert, Josh McBride.

If your dad has been missing the smell of the great outdoors, Febreze Air Wood is here to help. This spray helps to eliminate odors with hints of amber and cedarwood. It's a great gift that's also useful, which is what dad's love.

Who doesn't love a good scented candle? The Homeworx Candles burn for over 50 hours and come in great scents like Beach Sands and Peach Upsidedown Cake. World-renowned fragrance expert Harry Slatkin made sure these candles will make your whole home smell like dad's favorite scents.

Nautica Oceans is a great fragrance that will be a gift for everyone. This cologne will remind you of the ocean and have you wondering why he's never smelled this good before. You'll have a long-lasting fragrance to keep up with all the fun things he wants to do on Father's Day.

Nest New York Wall Diffuser sets will have his mancave smelling amazing. The chic design won't disrupt any of his decors, and he'll be surrounded by warm scents for up to 30 days. The aroma can spread to up to 1,000 square feet, so no matter where he plugs it in, he'll be able to enjoy it. The sets include a scent and a diffuser.