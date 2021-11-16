The best gifts in tech

Finding the perfect holiday gift can be a challenge for even the savviest gift-giver. The good news is, meaningful gifts are out there – you just have to know where to look! Tech Expert, Andrea Smith, is making holiday shopping easier this year with top tech picks that everyone in your family will love.

Topping the must-have tech items are smartphones, laptops, TVs, and gaming consoles. A fun gift for the whole family is the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The monthly membership provides access to over 100 high-quality games of all genres, including Minecraft, FIFA, and Madden. It's just $14.99 a month!

Right now T Mobile will pay your carrier what you owe for your phone for up to $1,000 when you switch. Your existing phone will work on a different carrier, and you can save up to 20% each month on your phone bill with T Mobile.

So many families welcomed furry friends last year and we can't forget about them this holiday season. For the pet parent, consider a Eufy RoboVac to pick up all the pet fur. The RoboVac maps out the home and allows the user to create "no go zones" for the perfect home cleaning. Eufy also has a great handheld, cordless HomeVac with a variety of attachments

to get into all the nooks and crannies of furniture. Specifically for the pets, Eufy has a pet camera that allows you to watch your pet in real-time, and even toss them a treat while you're at work.

