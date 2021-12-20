The best gifts in tech and gaming

Tech and gaming producer, Trisha Hershberger, is here just in time for the Christmas holiday to share a few ideas that you can go out grab before you run out of time.

Some great last-minute tech gifts include the Kyocera DuraSport 5g phone on Verizon. It's basically life-proof. The rugged, but slim, Android smartphone can withstand drops of up to 5 feet onto concrete and is waterproof for depths of six feet for 30 minutes. The Gorilla Glass display won't get scratched for crack, and it's perfect for the person who's always juggling something.

Grab a gift for the whole family with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. It's a convertible Chromebook with 360 degrees hinges, a smooth touchscreen made of Gorilla Glass, and a high def webcam. Whether someone is streaming their favorite show or doing homework, this Chromebook can do it all.

People are making more video calls than ever, so make sure you can be heard and hear what's going on around you. The Anker PowerConf H700 headset will block out outside noise while making sure the people on the other end of the call can hear you clearly. It's also wireless so you can take it anywhere you go.

For playtime, give your gamer the Samsun 980Pro for extra storage. It's a solid state drive that allows the gamers to instantly get more storage on any console, laptop, or PC. Games will load faster and they can play for even longer.

