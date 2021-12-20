Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The best gifts in tech and gaming

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:27 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 16:27:55-05

Tech and gaming producer, Trisha Hershberger, is here just in time for the Christmas holiday to share a few ideas that you can go out grab before you run out of time.

Some great last-minute tech gifts include the Kyocera DuraSport 5g phone on Verizon. It's basically life-proof. The rugged, but slim, Android smartphone can withstand drops of up to 5 feet onto concrete and is waterproof for depths of six feet for 30 minutes. The Gorilla Glass display won't get scratched for crack, and it's perfect for the person who's always juggling something.

Grab a gift for the whole family with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. It's a convertible Chromebook with 360 degrees hinges, a smooth touchscreen made of Gorilla Glass, and a high def webcam. Whether someone is streaming their favorite show or doing homework, this Chromebook can do it all.

People are making more video calls than ever, so make sure you can be heard and hear what's going on around you. The Anker PowerConf H700 headset will block out outside noise while making sure the people on the other end of the call can hear you clearly. It's also wireless so you can take it anywhere you go.

For playtime, give your gamer the Samsun 980Pro for extra storage. It's a solid state drive that allows the gamers to instantly get more storage on any console, laptop, or PC. Games will load faster and they can play for even longer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors