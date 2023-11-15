The Best Holiday Gifts for Kids

The Toy Industry’s Premier Player, Elizabeth Werner, joined Inside South Florida to share the top toys for kids this holiday season, starting off with the award-winning Tonies screen-free audio player.

“When our little ones pick up a Tonies character and place it on top, it will activate all the great content stories and songs and so much more,” says Werner. “Well, today we've got Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing friends, Spidey, Spin and Ghost Spider Tonies. We pop these on top and our kids are gonna get to hear three new crime fighting adventures and of course great songs and stories.” For more information, visit US.Tonies.com

Next up, Werner introduced us to the Gabby Cat Friend Ship, the magical toy designed to spark your children's imagination and transport them across enchanting seas.

“Our kids are going to set sail on the pretend seas with Gabby and Mercat,” says Werner. “This has all of the features from the hit Netflix show. Check out that cool color changing pool, the smoothie bar, the real light up disco ball, the photo booth. And if you have Gabby's perfect dollhouse, the two pair really beautifully together for even more fun adventures.” The Gabby Cat Friend Ship is Available in Amazon and Walmart.

Now for the younger ones on your gift list, VTech toys are some of the best electronic toys for kids, designed to make learning fun and enhance children's development.

“This is the VTech Six-and-One one tunnel of fun. Starting right off at birth all the way through being toddlers, they're going to be playing with this laying on their tummies, laying on their backs, and batting it those really cool sensory toys,” says Werner. “They're eventually going to crawl and get their way through that tunnel. There's a light up piano that's interactive that they're going to play with whether they're on their tummies or sitting up. And I love that while they're playing and developing physically, they're going to be working on vocabulary, animals, numbers and colors.” For more information, visit Vtech.com

No holiday celebration would be truly complete without the Rainbow High Dream and Design Studio, the top-selling fashion doll of this festive season.

“These stunning dolls are wearing colorful runway gowns designed by their favorite characters from the hit Rainbow High animated series on YouTube,” says Werner. “Kids can play out their fashion designing dreams in this really cool studio with 40 accessories. They're going to be able to create 300 designs, and this set comes with an exclusive Skyler Madison doll.” For more information, visit RainbowHigh.mgae.com

And finally, enjoy the holiday season without breaking the bank with PayPal for savvy shopping, maximizing rewards, and earning cashback.

“So, we head to that Pay Pal app, we're going to find cashback offers that are automatically applied when we check out and be sure to install the Pay Pal honey shopping extension,” says Werner. “It will find us coupons and cashback deals online saving us even more. So yes, while we're shopping, we're going to get paid.” For more information, visit Paypal.com

For more Information, visit Wernerinfo.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tonies, Universal, Spin Master, V-Tech, MGA, and PayPal.