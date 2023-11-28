The Best Holidays Gifts for the Whole Family

Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun Silva, joined Inside South Florida to share her top gift ideas for the holiday season, beginning with BigLots, which offers incredible bargains on gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

“I absolutely love this cozy Broyhill reversible knit throw,” says Silva. “It’s a dupe for the popular Barefoot Dreams blanket that is all the rage. And check out this unique gift, it’s a Nostalgic Popcorn Maker that's perfect for a movie night in, and you'll also find top toy brands and save on all the gifts for the kiddos like this Barbie Playset which is 32% less at BigLots than elsewhere.” For more information, visit BigLots.com

For the gaming enthusiast in your life, Outright Games has just launched a collection of kids' video games, now available on all consoles and PC.

“In ‘Bluey the VideoGame,’ it faithfully recreates iconic locations from the show with up to four players and couch co-op, it's the perfect game for the entire family,” says Silva. “And everyone's favorite pups have returned in the open world adventure game ‘Paw Patrol World.’ You can explore Adventure Bay and beyond with two players and couch co-op in Outright Games’ biggest Paw Patrol game yet.” For more information, visit OutrightGames.com

Stay warm this winter with Bedsure’s ultra-soft wearable blanket hoodies, the perfect gift for the whole family to enjoy warmth and comfort during holiday lounging.

“Bedsure is one of my favorites, it’s a budget friendly and stylish brand,” says Silva. “And you can find your cozy this holiday season with Bedsure’s wearable blanket hoodies. They come in sherpa, shaggy sherpa, and feather yarn poncho available in multiple sizes, colors, and matching family sets.” For more information, visit BedsureHome.com

Dress for comfort in Duluth Trading’s free swinging flannels, providing ample room for moving and stretching while keeping you extra cozy.

“The brand’s free swing and flannel is 100% cotton, that's double brush for superior softness and comfort,” says Silva. “And they come in 15 different colors and patterns. And they call it free swing for a reason due to its reach gussets of the underarms and deep shoulder pockets. That means you can stretch, reach, move, and swing without any restriction.” For more information, visit DuluthTrading.com

Give the most personal gift you can with 23andMe, DNA discovery offering an exploration of ancestry and personalized insight into health.

“23andMe is a DNA test that reveals where in the world your ancestors came from, but you might not know that it's provided health reports for years,” says Silva. “They're the only company that offers direct to consumer health reports authorized by the FDA. 23andMe provides personalized and actionable genetic insights on health conditions such as type two diabetes, celiac disease, high cholesterol, and many more.” For more information, visit 23andMe.com

