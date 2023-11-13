The Best Nordstrom Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Nordstrom Editorial Director, Kate Bellman, joined Inside South Florida to share her expert holiday gift recommendations by making Nordstrom your one stop shop to find unbeatable deals perfect for everyone on your list.

“A great way to find a memorable gift is to really think about what your gift recipient is interested in,” says Bellman. “Are they an outdoor enthusiast? Are they a homebody? Whatever it is, we have a gift for every type of personality and every interest. I will say though, my top tip is to leverage our free and convenient gift experts. Whether in store and online, you can literally give them your gift list. They will shop for every recipient on that list from stocking stuffers to gifts under 25, all the way to something lux and memorable.”

For more information, visit Nordstrom.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Nordstrom.