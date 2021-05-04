Watch
The best personalized Mother's Day gift ideas

Posted at 10:17 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 10:17:44-04

Deciding what to get mom for Mother's Day is always a tough choice. Adding a personal touch to any gift not only makes it unique but also guarantees she'll love it even more.

"In a year like no other, mom was truly the hero of the family," says Shutterfly Inc. president, Jim Hilt.

His picks for top gifts are personalized photo blankets to help keep mom cozy while she relaxes and the photo coffee mugs.

Even if you don't have a favorite photo, you can make a book of "Mom-ism," capturing some of your favorite phrases from mom and letting her know that you've been paying attention all along.

For all this and more, you can head to shutterfly.com

