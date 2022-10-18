The best spirits for your fall holiday events

Fall is a festive time of year. Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share the best spirits for fall to serve at your next holiday gatherings.

“Partida Tequila is the world's highest rated tequila. It's 100% blue weber agave with no additives,” says Zahn. “You're going to have the perfect fall cocktail.”

If you’re interested in liquor that is robust with notes of fruit, Nolet’s Dry Gin may be a great option for you.

“It’s modern. It's delicious. It has real botanicals, and it has some great fruits to it. It has rose, peach and raspberry,” says Zahn. “It's smooth and balanced. It has some soft floral aromas.”

Scotch lovers may enjoy The Macallan Double Cask 15-Year-Old liquor.

“It is aged in American and European sherry oak casks. It's perfect to sip on its own,” says Zahn. “It has some delicious delicate vanilla flavor from the American oak. You can also use this to mix some delicious cocktails.”

If your guests are health conscious, serving an organic wine may excited them.

“Art of Earth is a Pinot Grigio that has a 93-point score from the Beverage Testing Institute. It's 100% Italian Pinot Grigio, non-GMO and gluten-free,” says Zahn. “It is made with organic grapes that are absolutely delicious. This pairs really well with charcuterie boards and butter boards.”

